All aboard the canoe! Fun on the water will be part of Day Camps at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona.

SARONA — Youth summer Day Camps have been a long-standing tradition at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona. Day Camps feature environmental-themed learning activities, games, swimming and crafts in small, age-appropriate groups. Camps are interactive and led by a team of trained and enthusiastic educators.

2023 Day CampsJune 26-29

