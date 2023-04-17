...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to
rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the
advisory area.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches in Price and Sawyer Counties and lesser amounts of 3 to 6
inches in Washburn County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blizzard conditions are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Natural Resources Board Chairman Bill Smith visited with 93-year-old twin brothers Bob and Bill Haddick, who attended the Conservation Congress and DNR open house. Bob was elected to another term as a Washburn County delegate, his 27th year in that position.
SPOONER — The new format for the alternative to the traditional April Conservation Congress Spring Hearings and delegate elections appeared to work well in its Washburn County trial run. This year’s open house format allowed the public to meet and informally discuss issues of interest to them with local DNR staff from fisheries, wildlife, law enforcement and forestry programs. This informal setting was followed by an explanation of the Conservation Congress’s responsibilities and the election of delegates, followed by DNR staff explaining specifics of their day-to-day county workload and statewide initiatives.
Twenty-six members of the public, including 93-year-old twin brothers Bob and Bill Haddick, who each have 76 years of deer hunting experience, joined DNR staff and local Conservation Congress delegates at the gathering that included Natural Resources Board Chairman Bill Smith.
