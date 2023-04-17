Hearing

Natural Resources Board Chairman Bill Smith visited with 93-year-old twin brothers Bob and Bill Haddick, who attended the Conservation Congress and DNR open house. Bob was elected to another term as a Washburn County delegate, his 27th year in that position.

SPOONER — The new format for the alternative to the traditional April Conservation Congress Spring Hearings and delegate elections appeared to work well in its Washburn County trial run. This year’s open house format allowed the public to meet and informally discuss issues of interest to them with local DNR staff from fisheries, wildlife, law enforcement and forestry programs. This informal setting was followed by an explanation of the Conservation Congress’s responsibilities and the election of delegates, followed by DNR staff explaining specifics of their day-to-day county workload and statewide initiatives.

Twenty-six members of the public, including 93-year-old twin brothers Bob and Bill Haddick, who each have 76 years of deer hunting experience, joined DNR staff and local Conservation Congress delegates at the gathering that included Natural Resources Board Chairman Bill Smith.

