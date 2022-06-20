Book

Joe Fitzgerald of Spooner holds a copy of a new book published by his brother, F.J. Fitzgerald, a Vietnam veteran who writes about his war experiences and how nature has helped him heal.

 Bill Thornley

SPOONER– F.J. Fitzgerald grew up in southwestern Minnesota, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps following high school, and fighting in the Vietnam War.

He was wounded eight months into his tour of duty and honorably discharged after several months in the hospital.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments