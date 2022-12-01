...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft possible.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay
Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth
MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Christmas at the Forts, the annual historical holiday celebration at Forts Folle Avoine Historical Park, opens for the season this coming weekend. Among the attractions are horse-drawn wagon rides on the trails.
DANBURY – Christmas at the Forts at Forts Folle Avoine Historical Park in Danbury will be opening on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy the warm holiday tradition with a hint of fur trade-era history again on Sunday, Dec. 4, also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas at the Forts will also take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
