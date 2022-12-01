Forts

Christmas at the Forts, the annual historical holiday celebration at Forts Folle Avoine Historical Park, opens for the season this coming weekend. Among the attractions are horse-drawn wagon rides on the trails.

 Bill Thornley

DANBURY – Christmas at the Forts at Forts Folle Avoine Historical Park in Danbury will be opening on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy the warm holiday tradition with a hint of fur trade-era history again on Sunday, Dec. 4, also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas at the Forts will also take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

