Bundle up and go over the river and through the woods into the fur trade-era past on a horse-drawn wagon at Christmas at the Forts Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10 at Forts Folle Avoine Historical Park near Danbury.

DANBURY – The season of Santa and holly and cheer is here!

Christmas at the Forts at Forts Folle Avoine Historical Park in Danbury will be opening on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the warm holiday tradition with a hint of fur trade-era history again on Sunday, Dec. 4, also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

