Cats & Coffee

SPOONER - Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting a Cats & Coffee program (part of the Beasts & Beer program series) on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Alley Cats Coffee in Spooner.

Check-in is at 5:30 p.m. with an opportunity to socialize with other nature enthusiasts before the nature presentation at 6 p.m. This month's topic is Wild Cats of Wisconsin.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments