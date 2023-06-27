Boating

Boaters will see more DNR conservation wardens and area law enforcement on the water as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign July 1-3.

 Benji Pierson/Wisconsin DNR

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) advises boaters that they will see more DNR conservation wardens and area law enforcement on the water July 1-3 as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign.

Wardens and other participating law enforcement agencies will be educating boaters about safe boating practices across the country, which includes sober boating.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments