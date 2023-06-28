Blue-green algae

SPOONER — A blue-green algae bloom has been reported on Potato Lake in Spooner. The bloom has not been confirmed, but whenever a potential bloom has been spotted, lake users should exercise caution and avoid entering the water, and keep dogs out of the water anywhere blue-green algae is present.

It is important for pet owners to prevent their dogs from ingesting the mats via drinking the lake water, eating any of the material that may be washed up on shore or licking it from their fur after swimming. Blue-green algae can move to different locations in the lake and can occur in any lake. Be sure to always check the water before swimming or letting dogs enter it.

