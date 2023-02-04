Bill

New NRB Chairman Bill Smith is an avid outdoorsman in addition to being a proven leader.

SHELL LAKE — A unanimous vote by Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) members at the close of the Wednesday, Jan. 25 meeting elected Shell Lake resident Bill Smith as the new board chairman. Smith will replace Greg Kazmierski, whose term on the board will expire in May.

The NRB sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources and exercises authority and responsibility in accordance with state laws. The board was established in 1967 when then-Gov. Warren Knowles reorganized state government. His action joined the former Departments of Conservation and Resource Development into the DNR of today. Oversight of the agency was given to the NRB, made up of seven members appointed by the governor for six-year staggered terms.

