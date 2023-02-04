...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and
waves 1 to 2 ft.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
New NRB Chairman Bill Smith is an avid outdoorsman in addition to being a proven leader.
SHELL LAKE — A unanimous vote by Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) members at the close of the Wednesday, Jan. 25 meeting elected Shell Lake resident Bill Smith as the new board chairman. Smith will replace Greg Kazmierski, whose term on the board will expire in May.
The NRB sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources and exercises authority and responsibility in accordance with state laws. The board was established in 1967 when then-Gov. Warren Knowles reorganized state government. His action joined the former Departments of Conservation and Resource Development into the DNR of today. Oversight of the agency was given to the NRB, made up of seven members appointed by the governor for six-year staggered terms.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.