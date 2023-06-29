Eagle

SARONA — Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona will host a Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade training on Wednesday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who are interested in contributing to citizen science can participate in this training led by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Citizen science is research that the public can participate in and contribute to data collection. No prior experience is needed to participate.

