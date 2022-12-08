Bear

Applications for the 2023 Wisconsin black bear hunting season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

 Wisconsin DNR

SPOONER – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds black bear hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent.

