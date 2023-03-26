Elk

Apply by May 31 for a chance to draw a 2023 elk tag.

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the application period for the 2023 elk hunt is open until May 31.

Once widespread across North America, elk were eliminated from Wisconsin in the 1880s. Thanks to the support of many partners and the backing of Wisconsinites, the herd is back.

