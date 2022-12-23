Ice fishing

SPOONER – AAA Sportshop will host their 17th-annual Youth Ice Fishing Funday on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the Yellow River at the Veterans Park in Spooner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be help on hand to assist in the ice fishing. The fish that are caught will be cleaned and cooked right on the lake.

