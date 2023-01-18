Snowmobilier
Cathy LaReau

SPOONER – All Washburn County snowmobile trails are now open as of Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the county Forestry Department.

Due to the December snowstorms’ damage, very few trails were open until now. At the end of December, only the portions of the Wild River Trail and trails from Barron County to Spooner and Douglas County and Trego were open.

