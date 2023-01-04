...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Ready for action, young ice fisher Jessica Enders of Shell Lake was pulling in panfish one after another on the Yellow River Flowage.
Bill Thornley
Memories were made on Dec. 28 for little ice fishermen Otis, Milly and Elynn Mains of Shell Lake on the ice with their father, Steve Mains. Along with catching panfish, the kids enjoyed free hot chocolate at AAA Sports Shop’s Ice Fishing Fun Day.
Bill Thornley
Among the many young ice fishermen enjoying a free day of fishing outside was Israel Gronning of Shell Lake.
Bill Thornley
The kids at AAA Sports Shop’s Ice Fishing Fun Day caught a lot of average-sized sunfish, but every so often, a really nice fish came through the ice. Owen Sabel and Conrad Lawrence of Shell Lake were very happy with this large northern.
Bill Thornley
They just don’t get any fresher than when they are caught, cleaned and fried up right on the ice.
Bill Thornley
No phones. No computers. No electronic devices at all! It was refreshing to see a group of friends gathered together around a fishing hole drilled in the ice, excited about what they might catch.
Bill Thornley
It was family time outside on the Yellow River Flowage ice on Dec. 28, as kids joined their parents for Ice Fishing Fun Day.
SPOONER – The sunshine was in short supply on an overcast Wednesday, Dec. 28, as people began to show up across from Tony’s Riverside in Spooner on the Yellow River Flowage.
What was not in short supply was children. And families. And lots of smiles! There were ice fishing shacks and tip-ups. There were happy, barking dogs running across the ice, and little kids sipping on cups of hot chocolate.
