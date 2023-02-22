Men's Skate Winner

Gerard Agnellet of La Clusaz, France (L), was a toe ahead of David Norris of North Pole, Alaska, with both recording the same time of 2:07:24 in the 50K Men’s Skate at the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in downtown Hayward. A photo was used to determine the winner.

 Frank Zufall

HAYWARD – North America’s largest cross-country ski race, the 49th-annual Slumberland American Birkebeiner, and Birkie Week events take place this week, bringing thousands of skiers and spectators to the Cable-Hayward area.

The open track American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races kicked off the week on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The open track began in 2021 when safety precautions were still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to allow skiers to participate on different days and allow for social distancing. The event was a success, and the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) decided to keep it a tradition every year, the Wednesday before the main events, for skiers seeking a more relaxed approach to the race, less crowding and more open trail.

