A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails.

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds outdoor recreators that 2023 state trail passes are now available.

Get outdoors this spring with access to some of the most scenic areas in Wisconsin, including thousands of miles of trails and a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.

