SPOONER — The Spooner Rails volleyball team is practicing intensely and hoping for a good season under the leadership of new head volleyball coach Megan Danielsen.

Danielsen is a Spooner graduate from the class of 1998. A three-sport athlete, she married fellow 1998 Spooner graduate Brian Danielsen, a top wrestler for the Rails.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments