SPOONER — The Spooner girls high school golf team schedule is underway for the new 2023 season. The team is coached by Oliver Anklam.

“Monday we played an invitational in Superior where the girls placed third, shooting a team score of 394,” said coach Anklam. “Avery Voeltz placed fourth individually, shooting 89. Layla Thompson placed tied for fifth with a score of 93.

  

