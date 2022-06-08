Soccer

Spooner soccer goal tender Molly Arf stretches high to deflect a kick in the WIAA Regional against Washburn/Bayfield in Spooner on June 2. The Rail girls fell 10-0.

 Bill Thornley

SPOONER– The Spooner Rails girls’ soccer team hosted Washburn/Bayfield in the WIAA DIvision 3 Soccer Regional on Tuesday, June 2.

The Spooner girls played hard and never gave up, but they were no match for Washburn/Bayfield, as they fell 10-0 to end their 2022 season.

