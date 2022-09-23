SPOONER – The Spooner/Shell Lake boys soccer team battled injury and sickness on the team, but came through with a late goal from Ezra Walt for a 1-0 win against the visiting Ashland Oredockers on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“Yesterday’s match against Ashland was hard-fought,” commented coach Nick Merkt. “We were missing a few players due to illness and the rest of the team stepped up to contribute to what ultimately was our 10th win of the season to stay undefeated.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments