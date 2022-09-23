Spooner/Shell Lake’s Ezra Walt (#5) controls the ball against Ashland. Walt would score the only goal in the game with three minutes left, giving the Rails a 1-0 victory and keeping them undefeated on the season.
The Rails not only battled Ashland Thursday, they also were up against team injuries and illness. One of the players stepping up was Cody Busch (#23), controlling the ball here with help from Christian Reder (#22).
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Spooner/Shell Lake soccer players are multi-talented. Prior to the game, Ethan Blatterman, Wyatt Garrett and Seth Rosenberg delivered a stunning version of "The Star Spangled Banner."
SPOONER – The Spooner/Shell Lake boys soccer team battled injury and sickness on the team, but came through with a late goal from Ezra Walt for a 1-0 win against the visiting Ashland Oredockers on Thursday, Sept. 22.
“Yesterday’s match against Ashland was hard-fought,” commented coach Nick Merkt. “We were missing a few players due to illness and the rest of the team stepped up to contribute to what ultimately was our 10th win of the season to stay undefeated.
