SPOONER — On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Spooner/Shell Lake boys soccer team will take the field at 5 p.m. when they host the Ashland Oredockers.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Rails will be on the road as they visit Osceola. The boys will be back home at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, hosting the Cumberland Beavers.

  

