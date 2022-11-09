SPOONER – Following a season where they compiled an overall record of 17-3-1, including a 12-0 record in the Heart O’ North Conference and HON and WIAA Regional championships, it is no surprise that the 2022 Spooner/Shell Lake Rails soccer team would grab some post-season honors.

This week, it was announced that Heart O’ North 1st Team honors had gone to senior forward Landon Deneen, senior forward Kolton Frederickson, senior defender Cody Busch and senior mid-fielder Ezra Walt.

