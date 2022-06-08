WIAA State Track and Field meet 6-4-22

Shell Lake's Landon Deneen placed fifth in 110-meter hurdles in Saturday's finals.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

La CROSSE– The top high school track and field athletes in Wisconsin got together last week as the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse hosted the 2022 Wisconsin High School Track & Field Meet.

Among the schools sending athletes to the State Meet were Spooner in Division 2, and Shell Lake in Division 3.

