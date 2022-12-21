SPOONER – The Spooner Rails high school hockey team is back in action and going strong, following years as part of the Northwest Icemen co-op. Fans are once again flocking to the home ice of the Spooner Civic Center to watch the local boys mix it up with top competition.

In their 2022-23 home opener at the Spooner Civic Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Rails looked good as they hosted Chequamegon and earned a tough, hard-fought 3-2 victory.

