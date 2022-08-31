Northwood

Teamwork was the game for the Northwood Evergreens at the Spooner Invitational on Aug. 27, as Evergreens Izzy Golembiewski (#7) returns a serve, backed up by teammate Carly Steen (#19.)

 Bill Thornley

SPOONER – The volleyballs were flying at Spooner High School on Saturday morning, Aug. 27, as Spooner hosted the annual Spooner Varsity Volleyball Invitational.

The early season tournament featured the Spooner Rails, Shell Lake Lakers, Northwood Evergreens, Hayward Hurricanes and Frederic Vikings.

