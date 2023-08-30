Golf

SPOONER — The Spooner girls high school golf team hosted Barron on Wednesday, Aug. 23, taking a 211-222 victory at the Spooner Golf Club.

Avery Voeltz was the top golfer for the Rails, shooting a 43. She was followed closely by teammate Ava Thompson with a 45. Cadence Robotti shot a 3, and Whitney Rhode had 60 for the Rails.

  

