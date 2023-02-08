Rails

Spooner Rail Justine Swanson moves strong against the Hayward Hurricane defense in a tough home game defeat.

 Bill Thornley

SPOONER – A tough season continued for the Spooner Rails girls basketball team this week as they fell to Hayward in Heart O’ North Conference action.

Hayward 46, Rails 22

