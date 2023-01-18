Basketball

CHETEK – The Chetek/Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs handed the visiting Spooner Rails girls basketball team a Heart O’ North loss on Friday, Jan. 13. The 54-35 loss dropped Spooner to 0-9 in the HON, and 1-9 overall. Chetek/Weyerhaeuser improved to 2-6 in the HON and 5-8 in all games.

The Rails and Bulldogs played a close game for the first half. Spooner trailed only 28-24 going into the locker room at halftime. But in the second half of the game, Chetek/Weyerhaeuser began to take more control, outscoring the Rails 26-11 for the 54-35 final score.

