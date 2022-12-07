...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow is ongoing. Total snow accumulations of one to
three inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It was literally a “tall order” for the Spooner Rails offense as shooter Zach Glessing (#5) tried to score over a towering Cumberland Beavers defense in an 80-41 defeat on Dec. 1. The Rails played determined basketball, and will try to break into the win column this week on Friday, Dec. 9, when they host Ladysmith.
Bill Thornley
Spooner Rail Evan Potaczek (#3) goes high for a rebound against Somerset, backed up by teammate Ky Ferguson (#35) on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Rails were beaten 82-41, but played hard all the way.
SPOONER – The Spooner Rails boys basketball team got off to a rocky start on the new season, falling to a pair of tough, quality opponents in Cumberland on Thursday, Dec. 1, and Somerset on Saturday, Dec. 3. Both teams were big and physical, presenting match-up problems to the smaller Rails.
The scores of the games were almost identical, as Cumberland beat the Rails 80-41, and Somerset took an 82-41 win.
