SPOONER – The Spooner Rails boys basketball team got off to a rocky start on the new season, falling to a pair of tough, quality opponents in Cumberland on Thursday, Dec. 1, and Somerset on Saturday, Dec. 3. Both teams were big and physical, presenting match-up problems to the smaller Rails.

The scores of the games were almost identical, as Cumberland beat the Rails 80-41, and Somerset took an 82-41 win.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments