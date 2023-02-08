ST. CROIX FALLS – In Heart O’ North Conference play at St. Croix Falls on Friday, Feb. 3, the Spooner Rails boys were defeated 79-44 by the Saints.

St. Croix Falls outscored the Rails 29-14 in the first half, and 50-30 in the second half, for the win.

