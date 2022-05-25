SPOONER– The Spooner Rails baseball team dropped a pair of Heart O’ North Conference games this week, falling to Northwestern 9-2 on May 19, and St. Croix Falls 15-7 May 20.

Spooner sits at 11-6 in the HON. Overall, the Rails are 13-6 on the season.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments