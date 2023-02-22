Basketball

CAMERON – The Spooner Rails boys basketball team went on the road to Cameron on Friday, Feb. 17, where they were handed an 81-23 Heart O’ North Conference defeat by the Comets.

The Rails trailed 28-18 following the first half of play. But in the second half of the game, the Comets outscored Spooner 53-5 to put the game well out of reach and build the 81-23 final score.

