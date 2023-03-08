BLOOMER — A winless basketball season concluded in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 Regional at Bloomer on Tuesday, Feb. 28, as the Spooner Rails fell 71-25 to the host Blackhawks.

Bloomer took a 32-13 lead at the end of the first half. The Blackhawks outscored the Rails 38-12 in the second half of the game to build the 70-25 final.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments