SPOONER — It may be hard to imagine looking around the area, but soon the mountains of snow will melt away and baseballs will once again start being belted over outfield walls as fans cheer.

The Spooner Baseball Foundation is getting a jump on the upcoming season. On Saturday, March 25, from noon to 3 p.m., there will be a Chili Feed & Fundraiser at Tony’s Riverside.

