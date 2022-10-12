...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Playing stiff defense, Spooner/Shell Lake’s Wyatt Garrett (#3) gives goal tender Jose Amparo (#1) some help as he body blocks a close shot on goal against Somerset. The Rails fell 3-2, but came back to beat Hayward 8-0, win the Heart O’ North championship and earn a No. 1 Regional seed.
Bill Thornley
Playing hard, Spooner/Shell Lake’s Zach Glessing (#13) fights to control the ball against Somerset.
SPOONER – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Spooner/Shell Lake Rails soccer team hosted Somerset. The Rails grabbed a 2-0 lead before watching Somerset battle back for a 3-2 win. It was the first loss of the season for Spooner/Shell Lake.
“Last night was a frustrating game for us, but Somerset was a quality team and they didn’t quit,” said Rails coach Nick Merkt. “We were down a couple of significant players and others were limited due to injury, which definitely influenced the game.
