SPOONER – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Spooner/Shell Lake Rails soccer team hosted Somerset. The Rails grabbed a 2-0 lead before watching Somerset battle back for a 3-2 win. It was the first loss of the season for Spooner/Shell Lake.

“Last night was a frustrating game for us, but Somerset was a quality team and they didn’t quit,” said Rails coach Nick Merkt. “We were down a couple of significant players and others were limited due to injury, which definitely influenced the game.

