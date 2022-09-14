...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens lost a high-scoring contest 50-30 at Siren in Lakeland non-conference action. This week, the Evergreens will play at Mellen on Thursday, Sept. 15.
SIREN – In non-conference Lakeland 8-Person football at Siren on Friday, Sept. 9, the Siren Dragons of the Lakeland West outmuscled the visiting Northwood/Solon Springs (NWSS) Evergreens of the East 50-30.
Siren took a 14-12 lead after one quarter, then outscored NWSS 22-12 in the second quarter to go into the half with a 36-24 advantage. Siren added another 6 points in the third quarter, then outscored NWSS 8-6 in the final quarter for the 50-30 final score.
