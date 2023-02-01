Thursday, Jan. 26, was Parents Night for members of the Shell Lake Lakers wrestling team. While the Advocate can’t print every family, here is a sampling of the proud parents and their kids. Here, the Hammond family gets together. L-R: Amanda, Jordan, Liam (120-pounder) and Elianah Hammond.
The Shell Lake Laker wrestling team is young and looks to be stocked with talent for the future. Among the wrestlers doing well on the mats is sophomore Briar Naglosky, listed at 132 pounds in the program. On Parents Night, he was escorted by Amy, Steve and Sabrina Naglosky.
Shell Lake freshman Trey Bos is listed at 126 pounds. He was escorted by his parents, Dave and Jen Bos, on Jan. 26.
Proud parents escorted their kids to the mat for Parents Night at Shell Lake. Escorting sophomore Tanner Bandoli, listed at 132 pounds, was his mother, Parker.
Embracing his father on Parents Night, Shell Lake sophomore Carter Allen, listed as a 145-pounder, puts his arm around proud escort William Allen.
Listed at 152 pounds, Shell Lake Laker sophomore Joe Harrington was escorted during Parents Night on Jan. 26 by his mother, Alana, and father, Brendon.
Listed at 170 pounds, Brock Naessen is one of the Laker leaders. Brock was escorted on Parents Night by his mom, Stefanie, and dad, Jake.
Laker junior Max Elliott is one of the few upperclassmen on the young team. He was walked to the mat by Tom and Sam Elliott.
The big man on the Laker roster is 220-pound Elijah Peterson, a Shell Lake junior. Elijah was escorted by his mother, Annette, and father, Rick.
