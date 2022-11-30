...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Shell Lake Laker Sara Brunberg (#5) receives a pass against Spooner in a 53-20 Laker victory. Shell Lake is 2-0 and will play at Birchwood at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 5:45 p.m., Shell Lake will host Webster.
It was a battle of neighboring towns as Spooner visited Shell Lake in a non-conference girls basketball game Nov. 22. Spooner’s Lily Hotchkiss (#4) and Shell Lake’s Shaylee Anderson (#4) went high for the opening tip-off. Shell Lake won the game 53-20.
Shell Lake Laker Sara Brunberg (#5) receives a pass against Spooner in a 53-20 Laker victory. Shell Lake is 2-0 and will play at Birchwood at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 5:45 p.m., Shell Lake will host Webster.
Bill Thornley
It was a battle of neighboring towns as Spooner visited Shell Lake in a non-conference girls basketball game Nov. 22. Spooner’s Lily Hotchkiss (#4) and Shell Lake’s Shaylee Anderson (#4) went high for the opening tip-off. Shell Lake won the game 53-20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.