Shell Lake running back Brock Naessen (#55) had a great game rushing for the Lakers against Northwood/Solon Springs on Aug. 25 in Minong. Naessen established himself as one of the top running backs in the Lakeland West eight-man conference as he dominated the game. The Lakers took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, winning 72-40.
Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz drops back to pass for the Evergreens in a tough 72-40 defeat to the Shell Lake Lakers. Schultz completed 13-29 passes for 324 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game, and also carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
Shell Lake running back Brock Naessen (#55) had a great game rushing for the Lakers against Northwood/Solon Springs on Aug. 25 in Minong. Naessen established himself as one of the top running backs in the Lakeland West eight-man conference as he dominated the game. The Lakers took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, winning 72-40.
Larry Samson
Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz drops back to pass for the Evergreens in a tough 72-40 defeat to the Shell Lake Lakers. Schultz completed 13-29 passes for 324 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game, and also carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
MINONG — The Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens hosted the Shell Lake Lakers in non-conference eight-person football at Minong on Friday, Aug. 25. Fans at the game were treated to an explosive scoring fest, as Shell Lake earned a 72-40 victory.The game was close after the first quarter of play, as Northwood/Solon Springs held a slim 14-12 advantage. But Shell Lake began to flex their offensive muscles in the second quarter, outscoring the Evergreens 22-8 to take a 34-22 lead into the halftime locker room. In the third quarter, the Lakers outscored the Evergreens 16-12, and in the final quarter they put the game out of reach, outscoring Northwood/Solon Springs 22-6 for the 72-40 final score.
Football action this week shifts to Thursday night, Aug. 31, as the Labor Day weekend approaches. On Thursday, at 6 p.m., Northwood/Solon Springs will host South Shore in non-conference action. Also at Northwood on Aug. 31, at 7:15 p.m., fans can shift from football to volleyball, as the Evergreen girls host Turtle Lake. At Shell Lake on Thursday night, starting at 6 p.m., the Shell Lake Lakers football team will host Chequamegon in a non-conference game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.