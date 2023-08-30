MINONG — The Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens hosted the Shell Lake Lakers in non-conference eight-person football at Minong on Friday, Aug. 25. Fans at the game were treated to an explosive scoring fest, as Shell Lake earned a 72-40 victory.The game was close after the first quarter of play, as Northwood/Solon Springs held a slim 14-12 advantage. But Shell Lake began to flex their offensive muscles in the second quarter, outscoring the Evergreens 22-8 to take a 34-22 lead into the halftime locker room. In the third quarter, the Lakers outscored the Evergreens 16-12, and in the final quarter they put the game out of reach, outscoring Northwood/Solon Springs 22-6 for the 72-40 final score.

Football action this week shifts to Thursday night, Aug. 31, as the Labor Day weekend approaches. On Thursday, at 6 p.m., Northwood/Solon Springs will host South Shore in non-conference action. Also at Northwood on Aug. 31, at 7:15 p.m., fans can shift from football to volleyball, as the Evergreen girls host Turtle Lake. At Shell Lake on Thursday night, starting at 6 p.m., the Shell Lake Lakers football team will host Chequamegon in a non-conference game.

  

