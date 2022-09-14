SHELL LAKE – Shell Lake High School was the site of the Shell Lake Varsity Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Grantsburg won the round-robin tournament, earning a record of 4-0 on the day. Phillips placed second at 3-1. Shell Lake, with a mark of 2-2, was third. Spooner was fourth with a record of 1-3 on the day. Drummond placed fifth, with an 0-5 record.

