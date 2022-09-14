...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
At the Shell Lake Invitational volleyball tournament on Sept. 10, Laker senior Mary Clark (#3) blasts the ball over the net. The Shell Lake girls had a 2-2 record in round robin play, earning a third-place finish.
Concentrating as she sets up her shot, Spooner Rail Lily Hotchkiss (#4) gets ready to make a serve during the Sept. 10 Shell Lake Invitational. The Rails took a fourth place finish on the day, going 1-3 in round-robin play.
Bill Thornley
SHELL LAKE – Shell Lake High School was the site of the Shell Lake Varsity Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Grantsburg won the round-robin tournament, earning a record of 4-0 on the day. Phillips placed second at 3-1. Shell Lake, with a mark of 2-2, was third. Spooner was fourth with a record of 1-3 on the day. Drummond placed fifth, with an 0-5 record.
