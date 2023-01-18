SHELL LAKE – The Shell Lake Lakers girls basketball team improved to 3-3 in the Lakeland West Conference and 6-5 overall on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as they traveled to Luck, where they dominated the Cardinals 52-19.

Shell Lake will play at Webster in the first game of a doubleheader night on Friday, Jan. 20. The girls teams play at 5:45 p.m., with the boys playing the second game of the night at 7:15 p.m.



