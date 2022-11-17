All-Conference

Honored with Central Lakeland All-Conference selections for the 2022 season were (L-R) Candace Skattebo (1st Team), Hannah Schultz (2nd Team) and Jillian Furchtenicht (Honorable Mention).

 Bill Thornley

SHELL LAKE – Three talented Shell Lake Laker volleyball players have earned 2022 Central Lakeland Conference recognition with All-Conference selections.

Chosen as a member of the 1st Team was junior Candace Skattebo. A 2nd Team selection went to senior Hannah Schultz. Laker junior Jillian Furchtenicht earned an Honorable Mention.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments