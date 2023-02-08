Lakers

Shell Lake Laker Candace Skattebo breaks into the lane against Frederic Vikings Feb. 3.

SHELL LAKE – It was a good week for the Shell Lake Laker girls basketball team as they hosted the Frederic Vikings in Lakeland West Conference action on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Laker girls played hard, earning a nice 59-37 victory to improve to 5-8 in conference play. Overall, the girls are 8-10 in all games. Shell Lake is currently sixth in the West Lakeland.

