Football

The Shell Lake Lakers football team is practicing hard as they get ready for the new eight-person football season. Pictured during an August afternoon practice sprint are, from left to right, T.J. Hanson, Alex Marcoux, Corey Capen and Nick McNulty. The Lakers scrimmage at Clayton this Friday.

 Bill Thornley

SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Laker football team has picked up their gear, and early season workouts are well underway as head coach Joe Johnson gets the team ready for a brand-new eight-person football season.

The Lakers will compete in a scrimmage at Clayton on Friday, Aug. 18. The JV teams scrimmage at 4 p.m., with the varsity teams taking the field to see action at 5:15 p.m.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments