Members of the Shell Lake Senior Class gathered together for a Powder Puff Football team photo during the 2022 Homecoming. Pictured, from left, are Evan Fisher, Rayna Lundberg, Hannah Schultz, Abigail Thompson, Mary Clark, Morgan Hoffman, Chloe Zebro, Olivia Imrick, Tala Matrious, Rose LeTexier, Cody Cox and Logan Voss.
Shell Lake juniors are the 2022 Homecoming Powder Puff champs after defeating the seniors in overtime on an interception. Pictured from left: Isaiah McKelton, Lorelei Hoy, Vicki Christenson, Kaylee Keenan, Madison Iorns, Cali Forrest, Candance Skattebo, Aaden Jensen. Front row kneeling are Megan Dunlavy, Abigail Fankhauser, Kylee Dahlstrom.
Here comes the football team! Proudly carrying the Shell Lake flag, members of the Lakers team burst into the gym during the Homecoming pep rally.
Bill Thornley
Pie-eating champ! Diving in face-first in the Pie Eating Contest at the Shell Lake Pep Fest, Laker junior Maddie Iorns earned her class the Pie Eating Championship.
Bill Thornley
Picking up good yardage in the Powder Puff Football games during Shell Lake Homecoming Week is senior Mary Clark.
Larry Samson
Members of the Shell Lake Senior Class gathered together for a Powder Puff Football team photo during the 2022 Homecoming. Pictured, from left, are Evan Fisher, Rayna Lundberg, Hannah Schultz, Abigail Thompson, Mary Clark, Morgan Hoffman, Chloe Zebro, Olivia Imrick, Tala Matrious, Rose LeTexier, Cody Cox and Logan Voss.
Larry Samson
Shell Lake juniors are the 2022 Homecoming Powder Puff champs after defeating the seniors in overtime on an interception. Pictured from left: Isaiah McKelton, Lorelei Hoy, Vicki Christenson, Kaylee Keenan, Madison Iorns, Cali Forrest, Candance Skattebo, Aaden Jensen. Front row kneeling are Megan Dunlavy, Abigail Fankhauser, Kylee Dahlstrom.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.