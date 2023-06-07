...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Caston Melton (#13) races into second base ahead of the throw. The steal put him into scoring position. Shell Lake lost 8-1 in the Regional final in Washburn on Wednesday, May 31. The Lakers had a good season under the new head coach Frank Taylor, finishing 9-8 overall.
Larry Samson
Cody Cox at bat for Shell Lake against Washburn. Cody finished out his senior season in the WIAA Regional finals.
SHELL LAKE — A nice high school baseball season for the Shell Lake Lakers came to a close at the WIAA Division 4 Regional final at Washburn on Wednesday, May 31, as the Castleguards posted an 8-1 victory.
The defeat concluded the season for Shell Lake with an overall record of 9-8.
