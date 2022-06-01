Track

Among the Shell Lake Lakers boys who will be running at the WIAA Division 3 State Track Meet at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse on June 3-4 will be Arlo White.

 Bill Thornley

SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake Lakers Track and Field team has advanced several athletes to the WIAA Track and Field State Championships.

The huge State Track Meety will be held over two days, Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.

