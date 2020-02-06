SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake Lakers boys and girls basketball teams of the Lakeland Central Conference, hosted the Webster Tigers of the Lakeland West on Tuesday, Jan. 28, getting a split.
The Shell Lake boys were beaten 63-54 by the Tigers, while the girls edged Webster 49-46.
In the boys’ game, the Lakers and Tigers engaged in a 1-point battle in the first half, as Webster went into the locker room up 32-31.
In the second half, however, the Tigers were able to put a little distance between the teams, outscoring Shell Lake 31-23 for the eventual 63-54 final score.
Ben McNulty led the Lakers with 20 points. Christian Johnson added 16 for Shell Lake.
Nick Kraetke scored 12. Cody Swan had 4, and Jacob McNulty scored 2.
Opening the night, the Shell Lake girls played tough basketball as they squeaked out a narrow 49-36 win over Webster.
The Lakers led at the half 26-15, but Webster was able to close the gap a bit in the second half for the 3-point final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.