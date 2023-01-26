Lakers

WEBSTER – In Lakeland West Conference boys and girls basketball doubleheader action at Webster on Friday, Jan. 20, it was Shell Lake taking on the Webster Tigers.

In the boys’ game, the Tigers topped Shell Lake 69-47, bringing the Lakers to a record of 5-4 in the Lakeland West and 7-5 overall.

